Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The controversy over colluding Angels took another interesting turn last night — Dave McClure accidentally called out Ron Conway on Twitter, and someone leaked a letter from Ron Conway to TechCrunch. In the letter Conway trashes the rest of the angels.
- Pegatron is said to be manufacturing a CDMA (aka Verizon compatible) version of the iPhone starting in November.
- The head of Disney’s Internet operations is stepping down, and rumour has it chief of recently acquired Playdom could take the job.
- Apple didn’t tell any big music labels about plans to launch Ping, because it feared news would leak early.
- Sources close to Facebook say Mark Zuckerberg didn’t want to announce his donation to Newark schools so close to the release of “The Social Network,” but Newark mayor Corey Booker, and New Jersey governor Chris Christie insisted.
- Contrary to what has previously been reported, the Winklevoss twins were given $120 million in Facebook stock, and $20 million in cash as a settlement. Previously, the settlement was said to be $65 million.
- Netflix expanded its partnership with NBC Universal to offer more TV shows for streaming.
- Facebook was down 2.5 hours yesterday, the worst outage in 4 years. The company apologized and explained what happened.
- Netflix CEO apologized for calling Americans “somewhat self-absorbed”and said Netflix might offer a streaming only option for $7.99.
- Drivers distracted by texting or talking on the phone killed 16,000 people between 2001 and 2007, according to a new study.
