- Apple saw a 200% increase in Mac sales to government in Q2. It also saw strong gains in the enterprise.
- Apple filed for a patent which shows how a touch screen iMac could operate some day.
- Facebook will be using ARM servers for a database in Oregon, instead of Intel/AMD. This should have Intel scared “silly,” writes Charlie Demerjianat Semiaccurate.
- Twitter hired Adam Bain away from News Corp. to become President of Revenue. He reports to COO Dick Costolo.
- MySpace is undergoing a slight shake up, with News Corp. folding the Fox Audience Network into the social network.
- Eric Schmidt’s investment fund has invested in Scoop, a mobile social startup aimed at students.
- Yahoo lost Jason Titus, the head of Yahoo Mail. It is said to be a “blow” to the company.
- AOL also lost two execs yesterday. Marty Moe, who was a champion of premium content, and AOL finance “jock” Kami Ragsdale.
- Some iTunes users with their accounts linked to PayPal seemed to have been to victimized by hackers.
- Dell is ready to sweeten its offer for 3PAR now that HP is in the bidding war. An analyst calls this “insane.”
