Good morning! Happy Thanksgiving eve. Here’s the news:
- Oracle won its case against SAP, and SAP is being told to pay $1.3 billion.
- GetJar, a successful indie app store has a tough time competing with Apple’s App Store, and the Android Market.
- The ITC will investigate Apple’s patent claims against Motorola. If the ITC sees merit in Apple’s claim, it could potentially ban Motorola phones from entering the U.S.
- Microsoft is supporting efforts to bash Google in the EU.
- Start-ups don’t trust corporate VCs because they are unreliable and they often offer competing services.
- Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures announced they are invested in Tasty Labs, a new startup from Joshua Schachter of Delicious.
- The SEC is investigating whether or not channel checks — when analysts hang out in stores and see what’s selling — are illegal.
- Biz Stone says Twitter’s not for sale, not even for $5 billion.
- Facebook’s shares are being sliced and diced and turned into derivatives.
- Diaspora, the open sourced social network project that gained traction when anti-Facebook hysteria broke out earlier this year is finally launching as an alpha product.
