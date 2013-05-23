Good morning. Here’s the overnight news:
- Square is expanding beyond North America. First stop: Japan.
- In a Q&A, HP CEO Meg Whitman says the company walked away from some deals during Q1 in order to protect profitability. She says the turnaround is on schedule.
- In China, there is a very high tolerance for “hackers.” The NYT: “Whether it is used to break into private networks, track online dissent back to its source or steal trade secrets, hacking is openly discussed and even promoted at trade shows, inside university classrooms and on Internet forums.”
- Samsung Galaxy S4 sales reached 10 million unit sold.
- The US government will get a seat on Sprint’s board if SoftBank’s merger attempt wins out.
- The next generation version of Microsoft Kinect, which allows you to control an Xbox by waving your arms and moving your body, will eventually connect to Windows PCs.
- Hey look, Mashable dropped founder Pete Cashmore ‘s face from its Twitter avatar.
- The PC is dying, but Lenovo still had a solid quarter.
- Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer accidentally insulted all professional photographers, everywhere. She said: “there’s no such thing really as professional photographers.”
- HP came out with some new laptops. They look like MacBook Airs. Apparently that is how all HP laptops will look for the foreseeable future.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.