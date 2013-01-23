10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

  • Google’s desktop business is slowing, and profits are not being replaced by a mobile business yet.
  • Two startups are racing to mine asteroids.
  • E-book maker Kobo has hired an Apple sales director to help it expand in Europe.
  • Steve Jobs sent these angry, threatening emails to other companies when they tried to poach from Apple.
  • A woman who died of brain cancer raised enough money to have herself cryogenically frozen first.
  • Application performance monitoring service AppDynamics raised $50 million, and plans an IPO.
  • Ping Fu grew up a child soldier. Now she’s the CEO of a tech company.
  • AT&T will spend another $780 million to expand its wireless spectrum.
  • Some snooty New York restaurants are banning patrons from taking pictures of their food.
  • A company that is less than 1% Apple’s size is outselling it in China because its phones are cheap.

