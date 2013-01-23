Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Good morning! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.
- Google’s desktop business is slowing, and profits are not being replaced by a mobile business yet.
- Two startups are racing to mine asteroids.
- E-book maker Kobo has hired an Apple sales director to help it expand in Europe.
- Steve Jobs sent these angry, threatening emails to other companies when they tried to poach from Apple.
- A woman who died of brain cancer raised enough money to have herself cryogenically frozen first.
- Application performance monitoring service AppDynamics raised $50 million, and plans an IPO.
- Ping Fu grew up a child soldier. Now she’s the CEO of a tech company.
- AT&T will spend another $780 million to expand its wireless spectrum.
- Some snooty New York restaurants are banning patrons from taking pictures of their food.
- A company that is less than 1% Apple’s size is outselling it in China because its phones are cheap.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.