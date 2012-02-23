10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
A Bug's life

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple and Foxconn have responded to ABC’s report on factory work conditions.
  • Here’s the latest iOS bug everyone’s freaking out about.
  • This founder has a plan to keep a billion cars off the road.
  • Here’s the most important thing about Office on the iPad.
  • Paul Graham can’t walk around San Francisco without running into someone he’s funded.
  • Everybody wins with California’s new mobile privacy deal.
  • Meg Whitman hints that more restructuring is in store for HP.
  • Google plans to launch a TV service this year.
  • Bill Gates is making progress on reinventing the toilet.
  • A former Google designer is calling some of its recent changes “bats**t crazy.”

