Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple and Foxconn have responded to ABC’s report on factory work conditions.
- Here’s the latest iOS bug everyone’s freaking out about.
- This founder has a plan to keep a billion cars off the road.
- Here’s the most important thing about Office on the iPad.
- Paul Graham can’t walk around San Francisco without running into someone he’s funded.
- Everybody wins with California’s new mobile privacy deal.
- Meg Whitman hints that more restructuring is in store for HP.
- Google plans to launch a TV service this year.
- Bill Gates is making progress on reinventing the toilet.
- A former Google designer is calling some of its recent changes “bats**t crazy.”
