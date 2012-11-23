10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Good morning!You may have heard this already, but the day after Thanksgiving is a big day for sales at retailers.

Anyway, here is some news:

  • If you’re a smart shopper today, you’ll be bring your smartphone and loaded up with these apps.
  • Here are the details on Apple’s Black Friday sale.
  • Sony is far more likely to be hosed than Panasonic in a downturn.
  • You won’t believe how much HP spends on advertising relative to Coca-Cola.
  • Now everyone is saying Apple should buy Twitter.
  • Alcatel-Lucent is talking to Goldman Sachs about taking out a big loan.
  • David Pogue takes a look at the two latest Windows Phones and appreciates the effort out of Microsoft.
  • The holidays are always a big time for gaming companies. Here are the gadgets gamers care about this year.
  • The end of the smartphone era is coming!
  • Making medical records electronic sounds like a great idea, but there may be some unintended consequences.

