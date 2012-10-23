10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Google is close to releasing a new version of Google Wallet, its credit-card replacement software for smartphones.
  • Yahoo reported earnings yesterday and Marissa Mayer used the opportunity to lay out her vision for the company. She keyed on search and mobile.
  • Mayer also said that Yahoo would make some small acquisitions.
  • Nokia wants to borrow $1 billion to save itself.
  • Square is hiring engineers like crazy.
  • The iPad Mini is supposed to be announced today.
  • Facebook will announce its Q3 earnings at 4pm today. We’ll have live coverage.
  • An analyst played with an iPad Mini over in Asia and loved it.
  • “Inside the sometimes dark, often inane, unseen side of the online dating world”
  • Yahoo’s COO got a $62 million compensation package. Here’s how.

