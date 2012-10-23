Photo: Martin Hajek
Good morning!It’s iPad Mini day.
We’ll have wall-to-wall coverage, so come back to SAI for that.
In the meantime, here’s news:
- Google is close to releasing a new version of Google Wallet, its credit-card replacement software for smartphones.
- Yahoo reported earnings yesterday and Marissa Mayer used the opportunity to lay out her vision for the company. She keyed on search and mobile.
- Mayer also said that Yahoo would make some small acquisitions.
- Nokia wants to borrow $1 billion to save itself.
- Square is hiring engineers like crazy.
- The iPad Mini is supposed to be announced today.
- Facebook will announce its Q3 earnings at 4pm today. We’ll have live coverage.
- An analyst played with an iPad Mini over in Asia and loved it.
- “Inside the sometimes dark, often inane, unseen side of the online dating world”
- Yahoo’s COO got a $62 million compensation package. Here’s how.
