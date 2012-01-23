10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • RIM’s co-CEOs are stepping down and COO Thorsten Heins is taking over.
  • Here’s a video of the new CEO rambling about why he loves RIM.
  • Despite the turmoil, RIM has no intentions of selling to another company.
  • A New York Times article sheds some surprising light on why Apple makes iPhones overseas.
  • Apple makes more profit per employee than Google and Exxon.
  • Co-founder Jack Dorsey says Twitter isn’t exactly social.
  • Tumblr has blown past 15 billion pageviews per month.
  • Facebook and a Chicago company are in an intellectual property dispute over the word “timeline.”
  • Layoffs are underway at flash sales site Gilt Groupe.
  • Google just killed a bunch of products, including photo-sharing service Picnik.

