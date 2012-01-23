Photo: via BGR
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- RIM’s co-CEOs are stepping down and COO Thorsten Heins is taking over.
- Here’s a video of the new CEO rambling about why he loves RIM.
- Despite the turmoil, RIM has no intentions of selling to another company.
- A New York Times article sheds some surprising light on why Apple makes iPhones overseas.
- Apple makes more profit per employee than Google and Exxon.
- Co-founder Jack Dorsey says Twitter isn’t exactly social.
- Tumblr has blown past 15 billion pageviews per month.
- Facebook and a Chicago company are in an intellectual property dispute over the word “timeline.”
- Layoffs are underway at flash sales site Gilt Groupe.
- Google just killed a bunch of products, including photo-sharing service Picnik.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.