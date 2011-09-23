Photo: wwwes via Flickr

Good morning! Here is the big news:

Facebook announced the creation of “Timeline,” which is a visual representation of all the things that have happened in your life on Facebook.

Facebook also announced a heavier emphasis on “apps,” click here to see 10 apps we’re excited about.

To get a good idea of what the new Facebook will look like take look at these big screengrabs.

Here’s how to get the new Facebook profile yourself.

HP fired Leo Apotheker after 11 months on the job and replaced him with Med Whitman.

After firing Apotheker, board chairman Ray Lane told analysts not to trash HP’s board. He said the current board didn’t even hire Apotheker, and it’s filled with new people.

Here are the “smoke and mirror” tricks AOL is using to make its Patch sites look profitable.

Yahoo’s board isn’t look for a new CEO, it’s looking at chopping up the company and selling the parts.

Well-funded photo sharing startup colour is back, but this time its a Facebook app.

iPhone 4S cases are already showing up at AT&T.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.