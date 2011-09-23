Photo: wwwes via Flickr
Good morning! Here is the big news:
- Facebook announced the creation of “Timeline,” which is a visual representation of all the things that have happened in your life on Facebook.
- Facebook also announced a heavier emphasis on “apps,” click here to see 10 apps we’re excited about.
- To get a good idea of what the new Facebook will look like take look at these big screengrabs.
- Here’s how to get the new Facebook profile yourself.
- HP fired Leo Apotheker after 11 months on the job and replaced him with Med Whitman.
- After firing Apotheker, board chairman Ray Lane told analysts not to trash HP’s board. He said the current board didn’t even hire Apotheker, and it’s filled with new people.
- Here are the “smoke and mirror” tricks AOL is using to make its Patch sites look profitable.
- Yahoo’s board isn’t look for a new CEO, it’s looking at chopping up the company and selling the parts.
- Well-funded photo sharing startup colour is back, but this time its a Facebook app.
- iPhone 4S cases are already showing up at AT&T.
