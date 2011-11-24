10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Matt Lynley
Ballmer golf head

Photo: Illustration Matt Rosoff, source via AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • You can use a JavaScript hack to view the new version of YouTube, which looks a lot like Google’s other revamped services.
  • Steve Ballmer’s worst nightmare: here’s how Microsoft could go down in flames.
  • Samsung’s latest advertisements go after Apple fanboys.
  • Kevin Rose’s first app from Milk, called Oink, has been downloaded 100,000 times.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Nexus is hitting U.S. shores in December.
  • Apple is launching subscriptions for games on the App Store.
  • Microsoft is building a version of its motion controller, the Kinect, for Windows.
  • Google is purging more projects — including Wave.
  • Pandora’s earnings were decent, but the stock still dropped in extended trading yesterday.
  • A departing engineer says Twitter is a mess right now.

