Photo: Illustration Matt Rosoff, source via AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- You can use a JavaScript hack to view the new version of YouTube, which looks a lot like Google’s other revamped services.
- Steve Ballmer’s worst nightmare: here’s how Microsoft could go down in flames.
- Samsung’s latest advertisements go after Apple fanboys.
- Kevin Rose’s first app from Milk, called Oink, has been downloaded 100,000 times.
- The Samsung Galaxy Nexus is hitting U.S. shores in December.
- Apple is launching subscriptions for games on the App Store.
- Microsoft is building a version of its motion controller, the Kinect, for Windows.
- Google is purging more projects — including Wave.
- Pandora’s earnings were decent, but the stock still dropped in extended trading yesterday.
- A departing engineer says Twitter is a mess right now.
