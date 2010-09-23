Good morning! News:
- Mark Zuckerberg explained Facebook’s phone plans to TechCrunch. Basically, he wants Facebook to be a platform that other mobile apps can build upon, not just an isolated app or website on a phone.
- Mark Zuckerberg is now richer than Steve Jobs, and he’s donating $100 million to Newark public schools.
- Netflix was busted for hiring actors to pretend to be customers at an event in Canada.
- iPhone 4s bought in New York for $600 are selling for $1,000 in China. The NYT takes a look at how it happens.
- Twitter is close to opening an office in NYC. For now, it has a temporary space for a few employees to work out of.
- New York City transit is testing out a plan to let you pay for the subway using your iPhone.
- Dell says it’s looking at possibly creating its own box for TVs using Google TV software.
- LinkedIn bought ChoiceVendor, a business services review site.
- Twitter is planning on releasing a free real time analytics product in Q4 of this year.
- Wondering if the iPad can replace your laptop on a vacation where you do some work? Walt Mossberg says it can.
