10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow

Good morning! News:

  • Mark Zuckerberg explained Facebook’s phone plans to TechCrunch. Basically, he wants Facebook to be a platform that other mobile apps can build upon, not just an isolated app or website on a phone.
  • Mark Zuckerberg is now richer than Steve Jobs, and he’s donating $100 million to Newark public schools.
  • Netflix was busted for hiring actors to pretend to be customers at an event in Canada.
  • iPhone 4s bought in New York for $600 are selling for $1,000 in China. The NYT takes a look at how it happens.
  • Twitter is close to opening an office in NYC. For now, it has a temporary space for a few employees to work out of.
  • New York City transit is testing out a plan to let you pay for the subway using your iPhone.
  • Dell says it’s looking at possibly creating its own box for TVs using Google TV software.
  • LinkedIn bought ChoiceVendor, a business services review site. 
  • Twitter is planning on releasing a free real time analytics product in Q4 of this year.
  • Wondering if the iPad can replace your laptop on a vacation where you do some work? Walt Mossberg says it can.

