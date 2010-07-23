Good Morning! Here’s the most important tech news of the day:



Microsoft blew out earnings on the back of strong Windows sales.

Amazon had a huge miss on earnings, sending the stock spiraling after hours.

Disney is about to acquire social gaming company Playdom.

The long awaited HP Slate will come in the fall as an enterprise focused tablet.

Dell is paying $100 million to settle its case with the SEC. Michael Dell is paying $4 million personally.

Is hot iPad reader startup Flipboard legal?, asks Gizmodo.

None of the major handset makers or wireless carriers would fess up to Slate about calls dropped on each handset.

Google TV isn’t even on the market, and it’s already making Hollywood a little bit nervous.

Apple is starting to process bumper refunds for iPhone 4, and it should be starting its free bumper program today, so keep an eye out.

Droid X users are eating up 5X the usual amount of data from Verizon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.