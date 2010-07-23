Good Morning! Here’s the most important tech news of the day:
- Microsoft blew out earnings on the back of strong Windows sales.
- Amazon had a huge miss on earnings, sending the stock spiraling after hours.
- Disney is about to acquire social gaming company Playdom.
- The long awaited HP Slate will come in the fall as an enterprise focused tablet.
- Dell is paying $100 million to settle its case with the SEC. Michael Dell is paying $4 million personally.
- Is hot iPad reader startup Flipboard legal?, asks Gizmodo.
- None of the major handset makers or wireless carriers would fess up to Slate about calls dropped on each handset.
- Google TV isn’t even on the market, and it’s already making Hollywood a little bit nervous.
- Apple is starting to process bumper refunds for iPhone 4, and it should be starting its free bumper program today, so keep an eye out.
- Droid X users are eating up 5X the usual amount of data from Verizon.
