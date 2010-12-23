Photo: Curse of the Jakula/Star Wars
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Android users on AT&T can now bill app purchases directly to AT&T, instead of going through Google’s payment system. This should make things smoother and more fluid.
- The reason Google/YouTube doesn’t have shows for streaming, and Netflix does? Google isn’t building enough relationships in the “traditional means,” says a studio executive.
- The FT named Steve Jobs the “man of the year.”
- ThingD is a stealth, but super buzzy NYC startup building a database of things for the web.
- New iPad 2 rumours: thinner bezel, weird wide speaker grill, and a flat back.
- More than 700 BILLION YouTube videos were watched in 2010.
- Andrew McLaughlin, Obama’s deputy CTO, and an ex-Googler, is leaving his post to launch two startups.
- IBM’s researchers are predicting holographic phone calls for 2015, and air powered batteries.
- Here’s another group sharing company: Beluga. The twist? It was started by ex-Googlers.
- Palm boss Jon Rubinstein still says he’s never used an iPhone, because he wants to have a clean slate when thinking about Palm phones.
