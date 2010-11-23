Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple is expanding its production lines to make more iPads.
- Sean Parker bemoans the state of venture capital, saying it poses a “systemic risk” to the nation if VCs don’t get better returns on capital.
- Apple exec Phil Schiller is on Twitter, using Instagram, but not tweeting very often.
- Zynga says it wants to IPO, not sell.
- Yelp is offering up check-in offers like Facebook Places and Foursquare.
- Apple is planning a big event for the middle of December to announce Rupert Murdoch’s tablet focused news venture, The Daily, as well as a few other things.
- Verizon wants the government to completely redo telecom laws.
- Steve Wozniak says Apple bought Nuance a speech recognition company. (Nobody knows if this is true or not.)
- Accel Partners fund IX has a hall of fame roster with Facebook, Zimbra, AdMob, Citrix, and others.
- HP beat earnings, had a rosy outlook for 2011, and planned on raising the R&D budget as well as employee pay.
