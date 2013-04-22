Good morning. News:
- UK gambling site Betfair says: hah, $1.3 billion is not enough to buy us!
- Tech firms have already donated $32 million toward Chinese earthquake victims, with Apple and Samsung leading the way.
- Asian gadget-makers say they are trying to lessen their reliance on Apple. “Those in the industry often jokingly refer to the company as ‘Poison Apple’ because of its hard-to-meet high standards and low price expectations.”
- Google’s app store revenues are growing fast, but they are still way behind Apple’s.
- Groupon stock is up 40% since Andrew Mason was fired.
- Startup CEOs should not try to be the next Steve Jobs, says an ex-Apple employee.
- This is what it’s like when Yahoo buys your startup and then starves it to death.
- Daft Punk’s new single “Get Lucky” set a single day record for plays.
- New York Times columnist David Carr says CNN melted under the pressure of the Boston bombings. CNN interviewer Piers Morgan isn’t happy about it.
- Facebook Home downloads reached 500,000.
