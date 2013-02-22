Photo: Google

Dailymotion, which used to be called Europe’s YouTube, sold for $168 million.

Mobile ads on Apple devices make up ~30% of the market. Samsung comes in at ~20%.

Tumblr’s mobile traffic will pass its desktop traffic this year, or early next, says CEO Karp.

Apple gadgets-lover MG Siegler is blown away by Google’s new touchscreen Chrome laptop, The Pixel.

Deciding which news stories to highlight, Google News ranks “the number of articles produced by a news organisation during a given time period; the average length of an article from a news source; and the importance of coverage from the news source.”

Facebook is building new “cold storage” server farms to host photos that no one ever looks at anymore.

The Department of Homeland Security seized Michael Arrington’s boat, and boy is he in a rage.

Online gambling is now legal in Nevada.

This millionaire is organising a private space flight to Mars, planning for a 2018 launch.

Customer service software company Zendesk got hacked, and it put the email addresses of some Tumblr, Twitter, and Pinterest users at risk.

