Photo: Google
Good morning!Here’s the news.
After, come back to SAI for live news, analysis, and reviews all day.
- Dailymotion, which used to be called Europe’s YouTube, sold for $168 million.
- Mobile ads on Apple devices make up ~30% of the market. Samsung comes in at ~20%.
- Tumblr’s mobile traffic will pass its desktop traffic this year, or early next, says CEO Karp.
- Apple gadgets-lover MG Siegler is blown away by Google’s new touchscreen Chrome laptop, The Pixel.
- Deciding which news stories to highlight, Google News ranks “the number of articles produced by a news organisation during a given time period; the average length of an article from a news source; and the importance of coverage from the news source.”
- Facebook is building new “cold storage” server farms to host photos that no one ever looks at anymore.
- The Department of Homeland Security seized Michael Arrington’s boat, and boy is he in a rage.
- Online gambling is now legal in Nevada.
- This millionaire is organising a private space flight to Mars, planning for a 2018 launch.
- Customer service software company Zendesk got hacked, and it put the email addresses of some Tumblr, Twitter, and Pinterest users at risk.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.