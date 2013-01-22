10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
larry page

Photo: Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Good morning. Here’s the news.After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

  • The iPhone won the holiday season in the US and Japan; Android won everywhere else.
  • Yahoo is sending “Welcome” packages to former employees, asking them to come back.
  • Groupon canceled all of its gun-related deals.
  • In this video, Sasha Obama tries to take a picture of her kissing parents, but Malia Obama photo-bombs her.
  • Google earnings are today.
  • A designer who proposed a radical brand change for Microsoft last summer has been hired by Microsoft.
  • A former Microsoft executive says CEO Steve Ballmer systematically gets rid of challengers to his throne.
  • Deep Space Industries plans to send mining spaceships to near Earth asteroids in 2015.
  • Car service app Uber expanded to Asia.
  • Apple is bracing for its first profit drop in a decade.

