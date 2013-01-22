Photo: Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Good morning. Here’s the news.After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.
- The iPhone won the holiday season in the US and Japan; Android won everywhere else.
- Yahoo is sending “Welcome” packages to former employees, asking them to come back.
- Groupon canceled all of its gun-related deals.
- In this video, Sasha Obama tries to take a picture of her kissing parents, but Malia Obama photo-bombs her.
- Google earnings are today.
- A designer who proposed a radical brand change for Microsoft last summer has been hired by Microsoft.
- A former Microsoft executive says CEO Steve Ballmer systematically gets rid of challengers to his throne.
- Deep Space Industries plans to send mining spaceships to near Earth asteroids in 2015.
- Car service app Uber expanded to Asia.
- Apple is bracing for its first profit drop in a decade.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.