The iPhone won the holiday season in the US and Japan; Android won everywhere else.

Yahoo is sending “Welcome” packages to former employees, asking them to come back.

Groupon canceled all of its gun-related deals.

In this video, Sasha Obama tries to take a picture of her kissing parents, but Malia Obama photo-bombs her.

Google earnings are today.

A designer who proposed a radical brand change for Microsoft last summer has been hired by Microsoft.

A former Microsoft executive says CEO Steve Ballmer systematically gets rid of challengers to his throne.

Deep Space Industries plans to send mining spaceships to near Earth asteroids in 2015.

Car service app Uber expanded to Asia.

Apple is bracing for its first profit drop in a decade.

