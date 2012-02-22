10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Google’s Terminator glasses will be ready for sale by the end of the year.
  • Nightline aired a special on Apple’s Foxconn factories last night — here’s what you missed.
  • Foxconn allegedly hid underage employees for its most recent inspection.
  • Someone is paying tribute to Steve Jobs with a special Facebook Timeline.
  • Dell blows its earnings. Cost-cutting only works for so long.
  • Kim Dotcom was just bailed out of jail.
  • This Princeton dropout’s startup got the attention of Evan Williams and John Borthwick.
  • Looks like there’s more than meets the eye on the Office Suite for iOS story.
  • Here’s why there was porn on Best Buy’s in-store TVs.
  • Forget about the update to version 2.0 — the PlayBook is still a dud.

