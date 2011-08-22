Good morning, here’s the news:
- One-year-old group messaging startup GroupMe has been bought by Skype for $85 million.
- Plugged-in tech blogger/evangelist Robert Scoble is once again crying out that things are not going well at Twitter.
- Scoble also says an Apple employee called Mark Zuckerberg a “f***ing ***hole,” and that’s why Apple did its deal with Twitter for integration.
- Bids for Hulu are due on Wednesday. Google, Amazon, Yahoo and DirecTV are all in the running.
- Now that the HP TouchPad is just $99, it’s flying off the shelves.
- The real reason HP abandoned Palm and the PC business isn’t complicated: It’s turning into an enterprise software company.
- Best Buy is offering the iPhone 3GS for free today if you sign up for a contract.
- Groupon has been buying up a bunch of domain names for GrouponGoods … perhaps it’s preparing to challenge Amazon, speculates TechCrunch.
- Out of the 17,000 patents Motorola owns, Bloomberg says it has 18 that are really valuable for protecting Android from lawsuits.
- Amazon is applying for trademarks on the name and logo of Lab126, the division responsible for the Kindle. Will the Lab126 name and logo appear on its new tablet?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.