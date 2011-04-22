Photo: arstechnica.com
Good morning! Today’s news:
- Apple will be rolling out a new music service allowing users to stream their music stored on Apple’s servers to iTunes.
- Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley was spotted getting dinner with Google local boss Marissa Mayer.
- In its filing to the FCC, AT&T admitted it can’t handle the iPhone and it’s data usage.
- Samsung has filed lawsuits against Apple claiming patent infringement on wireless technology. This comes shortly after Apple sued Samsung for ripping off Apple’s look and feel.
- For some reason Groupon has decided to raise another $6 million in funding according to an SEC filing.
- The social gaming network Open Feint has been purchased by Japanese social gaming company Gree for $104 million.
- Google appears to be blocking Roku from letting people sign up for an unofficial YouTube channel.
- After Yahoo slammed Microsoft’s adCenter, Microsoft has shaken up its ad division and installed a new head of sales.
- Groupon poached its new COO from Google.
- BONUS: Mind Blowing Facts About Apple’s Monster Quarter
