10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Matt Lynley
Netflix

Photo: Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • The U.S. social gaming market might be tapped out — which could be bad news for Zynga.
  • Research in Motion cut the price of the BlackBerry PlayBook to $200.
  • You can get some free bacon from Microsoft outside the Google offices in Seattle today.
  • Netflix expects to lose money next year.
  • Netflix plans to raise $400 million, too.
  • Killing Palm cost HP around $1.7 billion in its most recent operating quarter.
  • Facebook is working on a phone that’s code-named “Buffy.”
  • Sources told us Apple was working on an iPad with a 3D screen.
  • Disney poached OnLive’s John Spinale to head its social games business.
  • LivingSocial is launching more than 20 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

