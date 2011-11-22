Photo: Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The U.S. social gaming market might be tapped out — which could be bad news for Zynga.
- Research in Motion cut the price of the BlackBerry PlayBook to $200.
- You can get some free bacon from Microsoft outside the Google offices in Seattle today.
- Netflix expects to lose money next year.
- Netflix plans to raise $400 million, too.
- Killing Palm cost HP around $1.7 billion in its most recent operating quarter.
- Facebook is working on a phone that’s code-named “Buffy.”
- Sources told us Apple was working on an iPad with a 3D screen.
- Disney poached OnLive’s John Spinale to head its social games business.
- LivingSocial is launching more than 20 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
