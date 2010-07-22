Photo: Gizmodo
Great morning! Here’s the news:
- Walt Mossberg really liked the new Samsung Android-based phones, calling them “worthy competitors” to the iPhone.
- Nokia reported a 27% drop in earnings per share, which is in line with consensus.
- Microsoft reports earnings today after the close. Bloomberg speculates the company could raise its dividend since the stock has been flagging and the company has a lot of cash.
- Amazon is also reporting earnings today.
- Big time NYC VC Fred Wilson says Apple is Evil, Facebook is just a photo sharing site, and it’s tough for Gowalla to be second-fiddle to Foursquare.
- We have less than one year until the internet runs out of addresses thanks to the smart grid, mobile expansion, RFID, and other Internet connected devices. We need to move another Internet Protocol.
- Microsoft will give out Windows Phone 7 units to all employees.
- Twitter is opening its own data centre to deal with its surging user base.
- Motorola is accusing Chinese mobile rival Huawei of stealing trade secrets.
- Google hired a superstar music deal lawyer to handle the opening of Google Music.
