10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
  • Super buzzy Q&A site Quora has officially launched. The site was started by two ex-Facebook engineers.
  • Another Palm exec is moving on. David Temkin is leaving his post as VP of developer platform to move onto AOL where he will head mobile.
  • There’s a big e-reader price war going on. After Barnes & Noble cut the price of its 3G Nook to $199, Amazon retaliated by cutting its Kindle price to $189. It’s a race to the bottom, and it’s unclear if anyone, other than consumers, will win.
  • Speaking of Jeff Bezos, he delivered the commencement address at Princeton titled “We are what we choose.”
  • Adobe Flash is fully launched for Android phones.
  • Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal will lead a multistate investigation into Google’s WiFi data collection screw-up.
  • Apple’s iOS 4 is out. Ars Technica did a seriously deep dive into it. If you want the quick version, click here for our take.
  • As part of Apple’s updated OS, it is now collecting the “precise” “real-time geographic location” of users, reports the LAT.
  • Social gaming startup Playdom raised $33 million from Disney’s Steamboat Ventures, Bessemer, and New World.
  • Microsoft is running ads telling people to switch away from Google Docs to Microsoft Office.

