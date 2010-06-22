Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Super buzzy Q&A site Quora has officially launched. The site was started by two ex-Facebook engineers.
- Another Palm exec is moving on. David Temkin is leaving his post as VP of developer platform to move onto AOL where he will head mobile.
- There’s a big e-reader price war going on. After Barnes & Noble cut the price of its 3G Nook to $199, Amazon retaliated by cutting its Kindle price to $189. It’s a race to the bottom, and it’s unclear if anyone, other than consumers, will win.
- Speaking of Jeff Bezos, he delivered the commencement address at Princeton titled “We are what we choose.”
- Adobe Flash is fully launched for Android phones.
- Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal will lead a multistate investigation into Google’s WiFi data collection screw-up.
- Apple’s iOS 4 is out. Ars Technica did a seriously deep dive into it. If you want the quick version, click here for our take.
- As part of Apple’s updated OS, it is now collecting the “precise” “real-time geographic location” of users, reports the LAT.
- Social gaming startup Playdom raised $33 million from Disney’s Steamboat Ventures, Bessemer, and New World.
- Microsoft is running ads telling people to switch away from Google Docs to Microsoft Office.
