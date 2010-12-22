Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google says its click to call mobile ads are delivering great returns. Ads that have phone numbers have click rates 6-8% higher than those without.
- Pandora is aiming for a 2011 IPO after deciding to pass on funding from Elevation Partners.
- Amazon reportedly will sell 8 million Kindles this year.
- Motorola has trademarked the word “Xoom.” Could this be the name of its Android tablet? (We hope not, we don’t even know how to pronounce that word.)
- Mark Hurd is fighting to keep the letter that led to his resignation from HP confidential. It could be made public as part of a shareholder lawsuit.
- CalPers is not happy with how Apple’s board is structured. Directors only need one yes vote to protect their seat, which CalPers does not like.
- Microsoft is reportedly going to introduce a new version of Windows that will be compatible with ARM chips, thus introducing a wedge in the long running Microsoft-Intel partnership.
- If you’re on the fence about it, here’s 10 reasons NOT to buy an iPad.
- The FCC approved net neutrality rules, but there will be a big fight over them for months (and years?) to come.
- Google’s self driving cars are going to be a bigger success than Google’s social network says Gmail creator, and ex-Facebook employee Paul Buchheit.
