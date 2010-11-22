Good morning, here is news:
- A report out of Asia says Samsung will focus on Windows Phone 7, not Android next year.
- Two web startups are in court arguing that they have to the right to distribute live broadcast TV, just like people can get live broadcast TV on their televisions with bunny ears.
- Spotify lost $26 million last year, but it had half as many users. The music streaming service is said to be coming to the US soon.
- The hot new job in Silicon Valley: Economist.
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is using the Samsung Galaxy Tab, but he tweeted that he’s not very impressed with the camera in it.
- If you’re a true fanboy, and you have $80 burning a hole in your pocket you can buy this bobble head looking Steve Jobs doll.
- Facebook has acquired 10 companies this year, and it plans to acquire double that next year.
- YouTube is introducing a new ad unit that is skippable called TrueView.
- Palm’s next iteration of its OS will be available early 2011, which suggest to us that it might not have a tablet on the market until spring or summer of 2011.
- News Corp. is dumping $30 million into an iPad-only newspaper.
