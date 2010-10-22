Photo: Gizmodo
Great morning! News:
- Barnes and Noble’s next Nook eReader is rumoured to be full colour, fully powered by Android.
- The HP Slate costs $800, and its now aimed at enterprise people.
- Hulu is considering slashing the price of its Hulu Plus subscription service from $10 a month to $5 per month.
- Sony says it shipped 1 million units of its motion based PlayStation peripheral Move.
- ABC, CBS, and NBC are blocking their videos from being viewed on Google TV.
- Zynga appears to be attempting to patent virtual currencies.
- Google launched a music search service in India that helps users find legal music streams and downloads.
- Millionaires are too busy to use Facebook according to the SEI Wealth Network.
- President Obama was in Silicon Valley yesterday. He spoke at Marissa Mayer’s house and here’s what he said.
- Microsoft is launching its own PC based game store where users can download games straight to their computers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.