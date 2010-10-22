10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Great morning! News:

  • Barnes and Noble’s next Nook eReader is rumoured to be full colour, fully powered by Android.
  • The HP Slate costs $800, and its now aimed at enterprise people.
  • Hulu is considering slashing the price of its Hulu Plus subscription service from $10 a month to $5 per month.
  • Sony says it shipped 1 million units of its motion based PlayStation peripheral Move.
  • ABC, CBS, and NBC are blocking their videos from being viewed on Google TV.
  • Zynga appears to be attempting to patent virtual currencies.
  • Google launched a music search service in India that helps users find legal music streams and downloads.
  • Millionaires are too busy to use Facebook according to the SEI Wealth Network.
  • President Obama was in Silicon Valley yesterday. He spoke at Marissa Mayer’s house and here’s what he said.
  • Microsoft is launching its own PC based game store where users can download games straight to their computers.

