Good morning! Here’s the news.
- You can now record and share video through Facebook’s Instagram app.
- A congresswoman and a senator are proposing “Aaron’s Law” – a reform of the government’s anti-hacker laws. It’s named after activist Aaron Swartz, who killed himself after facing prosecution for stealing data from MIT.
- Tesla made a video showing how it takes only 90 seconds to swap a battery out of one of its cars.
- Microsoft and Oracle are about to announce a new partnership.
- This is the document that allows the NSA to store US Internet data for up to five years without a warrant.
- The New York Times paywall is becoming more of a wall on mobile.
- Robert Downey Jr is HTC’s new spokesperson.
- Holy cow. Messaging service WhatsApp has 250 million users.
- This is what it’s like using Samsung’s phone with a big old camera lense stuck on the back.
- Microsoft scrapped plans to build an ecommerce rival to Amazon and eBay.
