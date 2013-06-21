10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson

Good morning! Here’s the news.

  • You can now record and share video through Facebook’s Instagram app.
  • A congresswoman and a senator are proposing “Aaron’s Law” – a reform of the government’s anti-hacker laws. It’s named after activist Aaron Swartz, who killed himself after facing prosecution for stealing data from MIT.
  • Tesla made a video showing how it takes only 90 seconds to swap a battery out of one of its cars.
  • Microsoft and Oracle are about to announce a new partnership.
  • This is the document that allows the NSA to store US Internet data for up to five years without a warrant.
  • The New York Times paywall is becoming more of a wall on mobile.
  • Robert Downey Jr is HTC’s new spokesperson.
  • Holy cow. Messaging service WhatsApp has 250 million users.
  • This is what it’s like using Samsung’s phone with a big old camera lense stuck on the back.
  • Microsoft scrapped plans to build an ecommerce rival to Amazon and eBay.

