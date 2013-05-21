Morning.
- People are still talking about Yahoo’s $1.1 billion purchase of Tumblr. For example, here’s a great post from Tumblr’s first employee, Marco Arment.
- Tumblr uses 500 Web servers and 200 database servers to deal with 500 million page views per day, and 15 billion per month.
- Were Tumblr’s 2012 revenues even lighter than previously reported?
- SAP is hiring autistic people to work in programming, testing, and quality assurance.
- “Regional hospitals, insurers, and grocery retailers are already investigating ways to work together to translate consumer purchase data into health risk profiling insights.”
- Online retailer Fab.com is raising “at least” $250 million.
- This strange Dutchman in an orange van parked 15 miles outside of Barcelona almost broke the Internet.
- SoftBank gave Sprint a waiver, allowing it to explore a rival offer from Dish.
- “HasOffers, a startup that helps mobile app developers see which ad efforts are actually paying off, is announcing that it has raised a $9.4 million round of funding led byAccel Partners.”
- Watson, IBM’s computer that won Jeopardy and is working on the cure for cancer, has now been deployed to solve customer service.
