Good morning! We’ve got the overnight news below. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.
- How’s this for wearable computing? An eye implant restored the vision of 8 blind people.
- In 2012, Google began charging for product listings. Now they are performing 2X as good – and beating Amazon product ads for ROI.
- Flickr’s iOS app got another major update.
- This appears to be Apple’s patent application for the widely reported “iWatch.”
- This iPhone cover lets you stick it to any surface. Handy.
- Hedge funder David Einhorn will hold a conference call today to discuss his plan to get Apple to pay out some of its cash to shareholders.
- Foxconn’s hiring freeze isn’t due to Apple slowing production of the iPhone 5.
- Google is talking to online glasses seller Warby Parker about designing new models of its computerized glasses.
- Microsoft’s Azure beat Amazon cloud in a performance test.
- Sony kind of showed off the PS4 last night. Here are some game trailers.
