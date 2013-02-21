10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
  • How’s this for wearable computing? An eye implant restored the vision of 8 blind people.
  • In 2012, Google began charging for product listings. Now they are performing 2X as good – and beating Amazon product ads for ROI.
  • Flickr’s iOS app got another major update.
  • This appears to be Apple’s patent application for the widely reported “iWatch.”
  • This iPhone cover lets you stick it to any surface. Handy.
  • Hedge funder David Einhorn will hold a conference call today to discuss his plan to get Apple to pay out some of its cash to shareholders.
  • Foxconn’s hiring freeze isn’t due to Apple slowing production of the iPhone 5.
  • Google is talking to online glasses seller Warby Parker about designing new models of its computerized glasses.
  • Microsoft’s Azure beat Amazon cloud in a performance test.
  • Sony kind of showed off the PS4 last night. Here are some game trailers.

