Good morning. Here’s the news.
- The iPhone 5 goes on sale today. Lines are already forming.
- Apple replaced Google Maps on the iPhone and the switch is getting terrible reviews. Here are some examples of how bad it is.
- Apple responded to the complaints, saying its maps are a new product and it takes time to make them perfect.
- Google has built a new maps app for the iPhone and is just waiting for approval from Apple.
- In the meantime, here are a bunch of replacement apps you can already download.
- Pinterest has hired the engineer who made Amazon Silk to be its head of engineering.
- Uh oh. Is the Kickstarter bubble bursting? Fears of fraud prompt new regulations.
- Gilt Groupe is restructuring, again. It will stop selling groceries. Gilt Groupe was selling groceries?
- Vince Vaughn has been hanging out at Google, shooting a movie.
- Twitter CEO Dick Costolo went on Charlie Rose.
