10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
iPhone line NYC

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Good morning. Here’s the news.

  • The iPhone 5 goes on sale today. Lines are already forming.
  • Apple replaced Google Maps on the iPhone and the switch is getting terrible reviews. Here are some examples of how bad it is.
  • Apple responded to the complaints, saying its maps are a new product and it takes time to make them perfect.
  • Google has built a new maps app for the iPhone and is just waiting for approval from Apple.
  • In the meantime, here are a bunch of replacement apps you can already download.
  • Pinterest has hired the engineer who made Amazon Silk to be its head of engineering.
  • Uh oh. Is the Kickstarter bubble bursting? Fears of fraud prompt new regulations.
  • Gilt Groupe is restructuring, again. It will stop selling groceries. Gilt Groupe was selling groceries?
  • Vince Vaughn has been hanging out at Google, shooting a movie.
  • Twitter CEO Dick Costolo went on Charlie Rose.

