10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
foxconn nightline abc special

Photo: ABC

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • The BlackBerry PlayBook finally got updated with a native email app.
  • Barnes & Noble is about to launch a cheaper Nook to compete with the Kindle Fire.
  • Three Australian ex-Googlers are reimagining the future of email with Fluent.io.
  • Twitter just partnered with Yandex, Google’s huge Russian competitor.
  • It wasn’t just Safari — Google got caught bypassing Internet Explorer security settings, too.
  • Microsoft adds John W. Thompson, former Symantec CEO, to its board.
  • This ABC special will tell us what it’s like to work at Foxconn.
  • Samsung will spin off its LCD business later this year.
  • Time for Facebook to realise it needs Apple more than Apple needs it.
  • Leaked images indicate the iPad 3 will have an 8-megapixel camera.

