Photo: ABC
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The BlackBerry PlayBook finally got updated with a native email app.
- Barnes & Noble is about to launch a cheaper Nook to compete with the Kindle Fire.
- Three Australian ex-Googlers are reimagining the future of email with Fluent.io.
- Twitter just partnered with Yandex, Google’s huge Russian competitor.
- It wasn’t just Safari — Google got caught bypassing Internet Explorer security settings, too.
- Microsoft adds John W. Thompson, former Symantec CEO, to its board.
- This ABC special will tell us what it’s like to work at Foxconn.
- Samsung will spin off its LCD business later this year.
- Time for Facebook to realise it needs Apple more than Apple needs it.
- Leaked images indicate the iPad 3 will have an 8-megapixel camera.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.