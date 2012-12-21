Photo: AP
Good morning. We’d make a joke about how the world didn’t, but you’ve already heard them all.So let’s have some news instead.
- Quora is expanding beyond questions and answers. Basically, it wants to organise all the world’s information, which probably sounds familiar.
- RIM beat earnings expectations yesterday, but the stock plummeted anyway.
- Is Apple building a semi-conductor factory in upstate New York? Locals hope so.
- In this video, a FedEx delivery guy drops off an iPad Mini. Later, a UPS delivery guy comes by and steals it.
- Spotify’s biggest European rival, Deezer, wants to come to the US too.
- Congress passed an act allowing Netflix users to share the titles of what they’ve on Facebook.
- Facebook is testing out drag-and-drop photo uploads and it looks really cool.
- HTC plans to make a Windows Tablet.
- Polaroid will come out with an Android-powered camera with interchangeable lenses in 2013.
- Hulu’s parent companies, Fox and Disney, are fighting over the direction of the company.
