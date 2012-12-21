Photo: AP

Good morning. We’d make a joke about how the world didn’t, but you’ve already heard them all.So let’s have some news instead.



Quora is expanding beyond questions and answers. Basically, it wants to organise all the world’s information, which probably sounds familiar.

RIM beat earnings expectations yesterday, but the stock plummeted anyway.

Is Apple building a semi-conductor factory in upstate New York? Locals hope so.

In this video, a FedEx delivery guy drops off an iPad Mini. Later, a UPS delivery guy comes by and steals it.

Spotify’s biggest European rival, Deezer, wants to come to the US too.

Congress passed an act allowing Netflix users to share the titles of what they’ve on Facebook.

Facebook is testing out drag-and-drop photo uploads and it looks really cool.

HTC plans to make a Windows Tablet.

Polaroid will come out with an Android-powered camera with interchangeable lenses in 2013.

Hulu’s parent companies, Fox and Disney, are fighting over the direction of the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.