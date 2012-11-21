Alert: You only have a few hours left to figure out what you’re thankful for!In the meantime, here’s news:



Apple is delaying construction of its spaceship-like new campus because of redesigns.

HP says it was duped by Autonomy, the company it acquired for $10 billion last year, and now the FBI is investigating.

Reuters points out that HP consulted 15 outside firms during its Autonomy deal. Doesn’t seem like HP got its money’s worth.

Analysts says carriers are excited about BlackBerry 10.

Nokia-spinoff Jolla has created what some are calling “the next big smartphone platform.”

A 1984 New York Times article says: “Does anyone do windows anymore?…The answer is, not really.”

A mall in San Diego created an offline version of a Pinterest board.

Leaked internal videos show consumers testing Microsoft Kins and hating them. Why were they every released?

Theory: “Google is getting better at design faster than Apple is getting better at web services.”

The US is reconsidering its antitrust case against Google.

Sharethis, the world’s largest ecosystem for sharing and engagement, helps you create engaging content that is more impactful for brand marketers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.