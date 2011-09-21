Photo: Gawker
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Tim Cook will be presenting the iPhone 5 on October 4. The phone goes on sale afterwards.
- Google is running a rare, massive, advertisement on Google.com to promote its social network Google+.
- Google opened up Google+ to the public and added a bunch of new features.
- Glam Media bought Marc Andreessen’s social networking startup Ning for a reported $150 million. He will join the board of Glam.
- Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt goes to Washington today to testify about the company’s search dominance.
- Yelp will be testifying against Google, saying that Google doesn’t provide a level playing field.
- Crazy: 18-24 year olds are sending 110 texts per day on average.
- Netflix’s stock has been absolutely demolished since it raised prices.
- The annual cost of patent litigation is $83 billion.
- After not posting for weeks, Sergey Brin has returned to Google+ with this mysterious image.
