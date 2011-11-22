Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Mashable has fired its editor at large and top writer Ben Parr.
- Google’s Ice Cream Sandwich update for Android doesn’t have Flash — for now.
- New York’s top VCs and entrepreneurs hit the runway for a fashion show.
- Apple is quietly working on two other secret projects aside from Apple TV.
- People are saying Twitter’s advertisements are pretty neat.
- Amazon will release an 8.9-inch Kindle Fire next year, according to Digitimes.
- Oracle alumni have become their own version of the PayPal Mafia.
- Gartner has identified four hidden motives among some of the top tech companies in the world.
- More than 200 record labels yanked their music from Spotify over the weekend.
- The iPhone 3GS isn’t free any more.
