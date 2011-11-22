10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Matt Lynley
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Mashable has fired its editor at large and top writer Ben Parr.
  • Google’s Ice Cream Sandwich update for Android doesn’t have Flash — for now.
  • New York’s top VCs and entrepreneurs hit the runway for a fashion show.
  • Apple is quietly working on two other secret projects aside from Apple TV.
  • People are saying Twitter’s advertisements are pretty neat.
  • Amazon will release an 8.9-inch Kindle Fire next year, according to Digitimes.
  • Oracle alumni have become their own version of the PayPal Mafia.
  • Gartner has identified four hidden motives among some of the top tech companies in the world.
  • More than 200 record labels yanked their music from Spotify over the weekend.
  • The iPhone 3GS isn’t free any more.

