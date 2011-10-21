10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Here's the news:

  • Microsoft is keeping almost all of its $57 billion in offshore accounts to avoid paying higher taxes.
  • Microsoft held its earnings call yesterday, and it beat revenue projections.
  • The redesigned Gmail interface has leaked. Here’s what it looks like.
  • Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock is way underwater on his stock options.
  • Alwaleed bin Talal, a rich Saudi prince, wants to take a huge stake in Twitter.
  • All the gossip says that Quora is raising a new round of funding.
  • Steve Jobs actually refused early surgery for his pancreatic cancer, a decision he later regretted.
  • Jobs told Obama that he would be a one-term president.
  • Bill Gates described Steve Jobs as “weirdly flawed” and “fundamentally odd.”
  • When it came to Android, Jobs vowed to fight it to his “dying breath” and considered it a “stolen product.”

