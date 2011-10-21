Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Microsoft is keeping almost all of its $57 billion in offshore accounts to avoid paying higher taxes.
- Microsoft held its earnings call yesterday, and it beat revenue projections.
- The redesigned Gmail interface has leaked. Here’s what it looks like.
- Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock is way underwater on his stock options.
- Alwaleed bin Talal, a rich Saudi prince, wants to take a huge stake in Twitter.
- All the gossip says that Quora is raising a new round of funding.
- Steve Jobs actually refused early surgery for his pancreatic cancer, a decision he later regretted.
- Jobs told Obama that he would be a one-term president.
- Bill Gates described Steve Jobs as “weirdly flawed” and “fundamentally odd.”
- When it came to Android, Jobs vowed to fight it to his “dying breath” and considered it a “stolen product.”
