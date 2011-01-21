Photo: Reuters
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The biggest news everyone is digesting: Eric Schmidt is no longer Google CEO, he now Executive Chairman, and cofounder Larry Page is taking over as CEO. (We’ll be following up on this story all day, so stay tuned.)
- On his way out, Eric Schmidt will sell $335 million in stock.
- New CEO Larry Page is apparently much more reclusive, and a touch weirder than Eric Schmidt. Learn more about him here.
- Google is also preparing to launch a Groupon clone called, “Google Offers.”
- HP’s controversial board is getting a massive shake up — it’s getting four new members.
- AOL is reportedly receiving $5 million from Sporting News to (basically) shut down Fanhouse and outsource production to Sporting News.
- Mass shipment of the iPad 2 is expected for April.
- Verizon is starting to advertise the iPhone.
- Here’s a classic Playboy interview with Bill Gates from 1994.
- Verizon is suing the FCC over its net neutrality rules.
