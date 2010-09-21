Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- HP ended its lawsuit with Oracle over the hiring of Mark Hurd. As a part of ending the lawsuit, Hurd is giving back some stock options.
- Foursquare has revamped its iPhone app, and introduced its own version of the “like” button, which allows users to add locations to Foursquare from the web.
- Police are close to ending their investigation of the leaked iPhone 4 that landed in Gizmodo’s possession. The cops have grilled a number of Apple employees including Steve Jobs.
- Microsoft is expanding coverage of the Zune pass to a few European countries.
- Apple’s stock keeps climbing. Last night it had its highest ever closing price.
- Sony is looking for senior engineers with experience in Android. Is an Android-based Playstation handset on its way?
- An Iranian blogger is facing the death penalty, after being jailed two years ago. Allegedly, his big crime was visiting Israel.
- Android app growth is basically on pace with Apple at this point.
- Google is unveiling the “Transparency Report,” a site that will let users know when Google takes down a site, or is blocked by a government.
- Apple may be working on a 7 inch iPad, says a not-so-reliable analyst.
