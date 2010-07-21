Photo: Adobe
Good morning, here’s the big news:
- Apple delivered blowout earnings, with strong sales of Macs, iPads, and iPods. iPhones were good but lighter than expected.
- Yahoo’s earnings were mediocre. It beat EPS by a penny, but missed on revenue because it couldn’t monetise search.
- HP’s Slate WILL run on Windows, according to specs leaked on HP’s website.
- Some Droid X screens are flickering. If that happens to you, just return it.
- Verizon is rumoured to have two e-readers/tablets available in the fall.
- Facebook’s lawyer is “unsure” if Mark Zuckerberg signed an agreement with the man claiming to own 84% of Facebook.
- Message board 4Chan has been trying to attack Gawker the last few days.
- eBay reports earnings today after the close.
- Adobe is trying to create a peer to peer mobile video chat service called “FlashTime.”
- Skype is trying out a new ad unit called pay per call. It will put a phone number on websites, and you can call the number using Skype.
