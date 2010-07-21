10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
adobe john chuckAdobe cofounders, Chuck Geschke and John Warnock

Photo: Adobe

Good morning, here’s the big news:

  • Apple delivered blowout earnings, with strong sales of Macs, iPads, and iPods. iPhones were good but lighter than expected.
  • Yahoo’s earnings were mediocre. It beat EPS by a penny, but missed on revenue because it couldn’t monetise search.
  • HP’s Slate WILL run on Windows, according to specs leaked on HP’s website.
  • Some Droid X screens are flickering. If that happens to you, just return it.
  • Verizon is rumoured to have two e-readers/tablets available in the fall.
  • Facebook’s lawyer is “unsure” if Mark Zuckerberg signed an agreement with the man claiming to own 84% of Facebook.
  • Message board 4Chan has been trying to attack Gawker the last few days.
  • eBay reports earnings today after the close. 
  • Adobe is trying to create a peer to peer mobile video chat service called “FlashTime.”
  • Skype is trying out a new ad unit called pay per call. It will put a phone number on websites, and you can call the number using Skype.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.