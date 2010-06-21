Photo: Mashable

Good morning. Hope the weekend was good. Here’s the start of your day:

Apple is releasing the latest version of its iPhone software today, which includes multitasking. Here’s a list of apps that will play nice with the new operating system.

Verizon hinted that it will follow AT&T’s lead and nuke the unlimited data plan and go with a tiered pricing plan instead.

Andreessen Horowitz added John O’Farrell, formerly of Silver Spring Networks, as a general partner. It also added Jeffrey Stump to recruit more talent for the firm. There’s 16 people at Andreessen Horowitz now.

Microsoft has released a new iPhone app. It’s Windows Live Messenger, which lets you do all your Windows social stuff, like look at photos, IM, etc.

The New York Times has a look at specialised software and hardware being built for Facebook, Yahoo, Google, and others.

Pixar’s Toy Story 3 had a $109 million opening weekend, the largest in Pixar history.

Mark Zuckerberg will be back on stage this week at a big advertising event in Cannes. Here’s a nice stat for him to tell people: Facebook’s revenue per user is already half of what MSN and other portals get.

Did you know Google has a T-Rex skeleton on its campus? Here’s 9 more interesting facts about the search company from Mashable.

The WSJ tackles the age-old question about robotic seals for the elderly. Are they ethical?

For your morning video take a look at this Robert Scoble profile of the Toshiba touch laptop:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.