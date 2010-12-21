10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Google is shopping for a Groupon clone.
  • The SEC is investigating Mark Hurd over allegations of leaked information related to his firing.
  • Every time Google loses an employee to Facebook, it’s news, and it happened again.
  • Hulu has shelved plans for an IPO, instead it will focus on securing long term streaming rights.
  • Priceline CEO Jeffery Boyd created the most wealth in 2010 according to “Chief Executive.”
  • The F.C.C. is about to pass net neutrality rules.
  • Real estate site Trulia acquired Movity a stealth startup that aggregates geo data.
  • AOL paid a premium price to land About.me, a home page maker for the web.
  • Apple has released a program for companies to make their own iAds, which should speed up the process.
  • Skype is trying to get more traction with mobile users and businesses.
  • Bonus: Photos of last night’s total lunar eclipse.

