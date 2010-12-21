Photo: Michael Seto
Good morning! News:
- Google is shopping for a Groupon clone.
- The SEC is investigating Mark Hurd over allegations of leaked information related to his firing.
- Every time Google loses an employee to Facebook, it’s news, and it happened again.
- Hulu has shelved plans for an IPO, instead it will focus on securing long term streaming rights.
- Priceline CEO Jeffery Boyd created the most wealth in 2010 according to “Chief Executive.”
- The F.C.C. is about to pass net neutrality rules.
- Real estate site Trulia acquired Movity a stealth startup that aggregates geo data.
- AOL paid a premium price to land About.me, a home page maker for the web.
- Apple has released a program for companies to make their own iAds, which should speed up the process.
- Skype is trying to get more traction with mobile users and businesses.
- Bonus: Photos of last night’s total lunar eclipse.
