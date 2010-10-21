Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Nokia beat estimates on profit, announced plans to lay off 1,800 employees.
- Kleiner Perkins is holding an event at Facebook’s HQ today where John Doerr will talk about “social web developments.” VentureBeat speculates he could announce a Facebook Fund similar to the iFund.
- The first big reviews of Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 hit last night. In short: It’s a good OS, but it’s still inferior to Android and iOS.
- Viacom hasn’t given up on suing YouTube yet. It just hired a new superstar lawyer to handle the case.
- eBay managed better than expected results last night due largely to PayPal.
- Netflix also delivered good earnings. It says a streaming only option could be coming for the U.S. later this year.
- Firemint, the company behind Flight Control, says it will build Flight Control for the Mac as part of Apple’s new Lion operating system.
- Dell is going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a new ad campaign which tries to shake the idea that Dell is a cheap brand.
- Google cut foreign taxes by $3.1 billion in the last three years moving profits through Ireland and the Netherlands to Bermuda.
- Amazon reports earnings tonight after the close. Here’s a preview.
