10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
sumner redstone smile tbi

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Nokia beat estimates on profit, announced plans to lay off 1,800 employees.
  • Kleiner Perkins is holding an event at Facebook’s HQ today where John Doerr will talk about “social web developments.” VentureBeat speculates he could announce a Facebook Fund similar to the iFund.
  • The first big reviews of Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 hit last night. In short: It’s a good OS, but it’s still inferior to Android and iOS.
  • Viacom hasn’t given up on suing YouTube yet. It just hired a new superstar lawyer to handle the case.
  • eBay managed better than expected results last night due largely to PayPal.
  • Netflix also delivered good earnings. It says a streaming only option could be coming for the U.S. later this year.
  • Firemint, the company behind Flight Control, says it will build Flight Control for the Mac as part of Apple’s new Lion operating system.
  • Dell is going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a new ad campaign which tries to shake the idea that Dell is a cheap brand.
  • Google cut foreign taxes by $3.1 billion in the last three years moving profits through Ireland and the Netherlands to Bermuda.
  • Amazon reports earnings tonight after the close. Here’s a preview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.