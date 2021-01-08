Security forces respond with tear gas after the US President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the US Capitol security. (Probal Rashid, LightRocket via Getty Images)

Good morning and good luck as we wade through all the news coming out of the US.

1. One day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, reports are beginning to circulate that the US President may not see out the end of his first term as his own cabinet looks to remove him. While that remains to be seen, one bold Republican Senator has already called for Trump’s removal amid a sea of Democrats.

2. Meanwhile, the world is trying to figure out just how we got here. To help you get your head around it, here is what Trump did in the hours leading up to the riots, and a look at how plans circulated on the internet for days before anyone actually did force their way into the Capitol.

3. There is of course the more practical question of how they actually managed to access one of the most highly-protected buildings in Washington and overcome police as well. While we can offer you a rough guide, the internet is laughing at FBI appeals for information on what is one of the best-documented crimes in US history.

4. Then there is the impact this is having on the man’s base. Some Republicans and Fox News pundits are pushing an evidence-free theory that left-wing group antifa helped storm the Capitol with Trump supporters. Other Republicans meanwhile changed their mind due to the events and certified the election results that crown Joe Biden the next President, with Trump now promising an “orderly transition”.

Murdoch's Fox News continues fuelling conspiracy theories. See how Murdoch favourite Tucker Carlson assumes the voice of the mob's grievances, minimising their responsibility and claiming Biden will strip away their fundamental rights. "It is not your fault. It is their fault." pic.twitter.com/OmmosL2IwN — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) January 7, 2021

Conspiracy group Qanon, for its part, is of course only encouraged, with members believing these events will lead “to the apocalyptic conclusion, the Storm, which theoretically involves mass arrests, military tribunals, and executions throughout the world.” Make of that what you will.

5. Social media giants at least appear to have drawn a line in the sand. Facebook has banned Trump from the platform for the remainder of his Presidency, Shopify has removed his official store and associated accounts, while Snapchat and Twitter have removed him for now. Critics point out such policies could have consequences.

I know a lot of folks in the comments read this are like "YAAAAS," which, like—I get it. But imagine for a moment a world that exists for more than the next 13 days, and this becomes a milestone that will endure. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 7, 2021

6. Consequently, YouTube has introduced new rules for all users in response to the “disturbing event that transpired yesterday”. Channels whose videos violate YouTube’s policies will receive a “strike”. If they get three strikes in a 90-day period, they will be permanently removed. While ostensibly to combat misinformation, the move will likely affect users for a whole range of offences.

7. Trump news aside, here’s some news you can sink your teeth into. Aussie lab-based meat company Vow Foods makes pork, kangaroo and even water buffalo from animal cells — and it just secured US$6 million in seed funding.

8. Elon Musk has briefly become the world’s richest man. Tesla’s surging stock price elevated Musk’s net worth to $US188 billion, surpassing even Jeff Bezos himself. Musk’s take? “How strange…well, back to work.”

9. It might not be financial advice, but Musk is urging people to ditch WhatsApp, after the app began sharing data with owner Facebook. He’s not the only one, as tech experts suggest Signal and Telegram are better on privacy.

This is called the domino effect pic.twitter.com/qpbEW54RvM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

10. The entire cryptocurrency market is worth half of Apple as Bitcoin went on another tear. The crypto market surpassed $1 trillion dollars, making it bigger than the entire Swiss economy.

BONUS ITEM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.