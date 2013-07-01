10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson

Good morning. Here’s the overnight news.

  • Apple applied for an “iWatch” trademark in Japan.
  • Nokia bought out Siemens’s 50% stake in Nokia Siemens Network for $2.21 billion. “The move will make Nokia a major player in supplying the infrastructure for mobile networks, with the NSN division becoming the largest inside Nokia”
  • 70% of smartphones worldwide run Android.
  • Microsoft made Xbox Music available on the Web to subscribers.
  • The makers of Siri, SRI, are now working on a more pro-active personal assistant called “Bright.”
  • Windows 8 finally has more marketshare than the widely-loathed Windows Vista.
  • Groupon is entering the restaurant reservations business.
  • Mark Zuckerberg and 700 other employees marched in San Francisco’s pride parade.
  • Liberty Media chairman John Malone is looking at a cable-provider rollup, starting with Time Warner Cable.
  • MIT Technology Review says: “The mobile computers killing the PC will themselves be replaced as computing becomes embedded into the world around us.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.