- Apple applied for an “iWatch” trademark in Japan.
- Nokia bought out Siemens’s 50% stake in Nokia Siemens Network for $2.21 billion. “The move will make Nokia a major player in supplying the infrastructure for mobile networks, with the NSN division becoming the largest inside Nokia”
- 70% of smartphones worldwide run Android.
- Microsoft made Xbox Music available on the Web to subscribers.
- The makers of Siri, SRI, are now working on a more pro-active personal assistant called “Bright.”
- Windows 8 finally has more marketshare than the widely-loathed Windows Vista.
- Groupon is entering the restaurant reservations business.
- Mark Zuckerberg and 700 other employees marched in San Francisco’s pride parade.
- Liberty Media chairman John Malone is looking at a cable-provider rollup, starting with Time Warner Cable.
- MIT Technology Review says: “The mobile computers killing the PC will themselves be replaced as computing becomes embedded into the world around us.”
