1984Big Brother, from the 1984 film version of 1984Good morning. News:



The Washington Post reported last night that there is a secret government program called PRISM, which allows the NSA to collect data directly from the central servers of Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, PalTalk, AOL, Skype, YouTube, Apple

But then, almost all those companies immediately denied knowledge of PRISM, and said no one at the NSA has direct access to their servers.

Later, the Washington Post distanced itself from the claim that the companies “participate knowingly” in the program.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper responded to the controversy, saying the program is not for spying on Americans.

Meanwhile…Samsung’s market cap shrank by $12 billion over pessimism about its smartphone business.

Google CEO Larry Page thinks people won’t mind when others wear Google Glass into the bathroom.

Uber is lowering its prices.

TidyTilt, a startup funded by Kickstarter that designed a really cool cover for iPhones, has been acquired by Logitech.

Scientists say we’re closer to actually making invisibility cloaks than you think.

Facebook is reducing the types of ad units it sells by half.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.