1984Big Brother, from the 1984 film version of 1984Good morning. News:
- The Washington Post reported last night that there is a secret government program called PRISM, which allows the NSA to collect data directly from the central servers of Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, PalTalk, AOL, Skype, YouTube, Apple
- But then, almost all those companies immediately denied knowledge of PRISM, and said no one at the NSA has direct access to their servers.
- Later, the Washington Post distanced itself from the claim that the companies “participate knowingly” in the program.
- Director of National Intelligence James Clapper responded to the controversy, saying the program is not for spying on Americans.
- Meanwhile…Samsung’s market cap shrank by $12 billion over pessimism about its smartphone business.
- Google CEO Larry Page thinks people won’t mind when others wear Google Glass into the bathroom.
- Uber is lowering its prices.
- TidyTilt, a startup funded by Kickstarter that designed a really cool cover for iPhones, has been acquired by Logitech.
- Scientists say we’re closer to actually making invisibility cloaks than you think.
- Facebook is reducing the types of ad units it sells by half.
