Good morning. News!
- Airline travellers leave their gadgets “on” about 30% of the time, according to a new study.
- Facebook is reportedly trying to buy Israeli mapping startup Waze for $1 billion. Here’s a little analysis on why.
- Now that it’s doing a lot more digital video, the WSJ would like its reporters to look better in front of the camera, please – “neat and professional dress, combed hair…”
- Matrix Partners closed its tenth fund, Matrix X. It raised $450 million.
- A High Schooler posted his principle’s mug shot on Instagram. Then he got suspended.
- Microsoft says Yammer sales are up 259% over the last year.
- If, for some inexplicable reason, you ever wanted a TV that bends Samsung has a patent on the technology. Something we can expect in the Galaxy S…10?
- “ESPN has approached at least one major carrier about excluding its sports videos from mobile data caps.”
- The International Space Station is switching from Windows to Linux for improved reliability.
- Activist investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management proposed a buyout alternative to Michael Dell’s take-private offer.
