APMicrosoft cofounder Paul AllenGood morning.
We survived April Fools’ Day.
Hooray! No more “hilarious” “jokes.”
Now for some news:
- Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen is opening an investment office in Silicon Valley.
- Chinese consumers are outraged that mobile carriers might charge a small fee for access to WeChat, a hugely popular messaging service with 300 million users.
- An Apple executive hinted that the next two iPhone models have already been developed – and that Steve Jobs was involved.
- There were fewer mergers in the first quarter than any since 2003.
- AT&T plans to improve call quality levels by the end of the year. It will roll out something called “HD Voice.”
- Meet the man who created the first Internet search engine and didn’t patent it.
- After getting beat up in the Chinese government press for more than a week over its return policy, Apple apologized yesterday. It seemed to work.
- Former Windows Phone evangelist Charlie Kindel has joined Amazon to work on “something secret.” People think its the Kindle Phone.
- In 2012, Apple spent $1 billion on advertising. Coca-Cola spent $3.3 billion. Samsung spent $4.3 billion.
- Nasdaq bought electronic treasuries trading platform eSpeed for $750 million.
