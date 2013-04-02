10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson

Good morning.

We survived April Fools’ Day.

Hooray! No more “hilarious” “jokes.”

Now for some news:

  • Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen is opening an investment office in Silicon Valley.
  • Chinese consumers are outraged that mobile carriers might charge a small fee for access to WeChat, a hugely popular messaging service with 300 million users.
  • An Apple executive hinted that the next two iPhone models have already been developed – and that Steve Jobs was involved.
  • There were fewer mergers in the first quarter than any since 2003.
  • AT&T plans to improve call quality levels by the end of the year. It will roll out something called “HD Voice.”
  • Meet the man who created the first Internet search engine and didn’t patent it.
  • After getting beat up in the Chinese government press for more than a week over its return policy, Apple apologized yesterday. It seemed to work.
  • Former Windows Phone evangelist Charlie Kindel has joined Amazon to work on “something secret.” People think its the Kindle Phone.
  • In 2012, Apple spent $1 billion on advertising. Coca-Cola spent $3.3 billion. Samsung spent $4.3 billion.
  • Nasdaq bought electronic treasuries trading platform eSpeed for $750 million.

