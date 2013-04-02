APMicrosoft cofounder Paul AllenGood morning.



Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen is opening an investment office in Silicon Valley.

Chinese consumers are outraged that mobile carriers might charge a small fee for access to WeChat, a hugely popular messaging service with 300 million users.

An Apple executive hinted that the next two iPhone models have already been developed – and that Steve Jobs was involved.

There were fewer mergers in the first quarter than any since 2003.

AT&T plans to improve call quality levels by the end of the year. It will roll out something called “HD Voice.”

Meet the man who created the first Internet search engine and didn’t patent it.

After getting beat up in the Chinese government press for more than a week over its return policy, Apple apologized yesterday. It seemed to work.

Former Windows Phone evangelist Charlie Kindel has joined Amazon to work on “something secret.” People think its the Kindle Phone.

In 2012, Apple spent $1 billion on advertising. Coca-Cola spent $3.3 billion. Samsung spent $4.3 billion.

Nasdaq bought electronic treasuries trading platform eSpeed for $750 million.

