The Apple rumour mill is churning again, and people say there are leaked photos of the iPhone 5S.

Twitter is diving into e-commerce with the help of American Express. Users will soon be able to buy items via tweets.

Apple’s cheaper iPhone could launch as soon as June, according to Topeka Capital analyst Brian White.

Facebook is testing a new “Buy Tickets” feature on its event pages.

Samsung is launching Open Innovation centres in San Francisco and New York to improve the software side of its business.

Microsoft wants to start making interactive TV shows by year-end and turn the Xbox 360 into an “entertainment console.”

Bill Gates hosted “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit yesterday and said his biggest product regret was the Windows Future Storage.

Snapchat has launched a private Beta video feature on its Android app.

Someone is anonymously pointing reporters to a damning post about Quora failing. This person claims it’s a “leaked email” allegedly written by a “high profile venture capitalist.” No one has validated the email’s authenticity so take it as you will.

Former Buddy Media and Salesforce executives have started a new company, Nomi, and it only took them 13 days to raise $3 million.

