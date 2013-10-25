10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

TGIF!

Let’s get to the news.

Twitter is looking to sell shares between $US17 and $US20 each when it goes public.

The NSA monitored calls of 35 world leaders.

Samsung says to expect record profit, but slower smartphone sales for last quarter.

Tweetbot, one of the best Twitter apps for iPhone available, has a new version with a design that matches iOS 7.

The BlackBerry Messenger app is now on Android, but it was getting a lot of sketchy positive reviews in the app store, leading some to think they were planted.

Samsung is working on computerized glasses, just like Google Glass.

Zynga has a new COO.

Carl Icahn wrote an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking for a $US150 billion share buyback.

About 5.5% of Mac users in North America upgraded to the newest Mavericks operating system in the first day.

Here’s Business Insider’s Silicon Alley 100 list, the coolest people in New York City tech.

